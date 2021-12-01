Astros sign RHP Neris to $17 million, 2-year deal

FILE – Philadelphia Phillies’ Hector Neris pitches during a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 11, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Houston Astros signed right-hander Neris to a $17 million, two-year contract Tuesday with an option for 2024, bringing an experienced closer to the American League champions. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Astros have signed right-hander Héctor Neris to a $17 million, two-year contract with an option for 2024, bringing an experienced closer to the American League champions.

Neris saved 84 games over eight seasons for Philadelphia, including a career-high 28 in 2019. He had 12 saves and a 3.63 ERA in 74 appearances for the Phillies last season.

Neris leaves the Phillies as the franchise leader in career strikeouts by a reliever with 520 while ranking fourth in overall career appearances with 405.

Neris will receive $8 million in 2022 and 2023 and the deal includes a club option for $8.5 million in 2024 with a $1 million buyout.