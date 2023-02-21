Tuesday is the first full-squad spring training work-out for the Houston Astros in West Palm Beach, Florida.

It begins four days of practices and workouts for the defending World Series champs.

Then on Saturday the team has their first spring training game, taking on the New York Mets.

That starts a stretch of 32 days with games with only three days off before spring training wraps-up ahead of Opening Day on March 30 at Minute Maid Park, when Houston opens the season against the Chicago White Sox.

But before that, the team has to get in shape.

Bregman has ‘no update’ on remaining an Astro

We told you yesterday that fan-favorite Jose Altuve was asked about retiring as an Astro someday and not leave for another team.

He said that’s what he wants to do. But teammate Alex Bregman’s answer to the same question wasn’t as definitive.

“I love Houston. I love the people. I love my teammates. I love this city. It’s meant a lot to me and my family. And I don’t have any update on that,” Bregman said.

Reporters were asking Altuve and Bregman about their future plans following comments from Astros general manager Dana Brown.

He recently said he’d like to see both players retire someday having only worn one uniform; an Astros uniform.

Brantley working on getting in shape, trying out first base

Outfielder Michael Brantley checked into Astros camp looking to get back into form after seeing his 2022 season cut short with a shoulder injury. The 35-year-old signed a one-year deal with the Astros for $12 million and was expected to be more of a utility outfielder and another designated hitter.

But on Monday, Brantley was out working taking ground balls at first base, but since the Astros signed free agent first baseman Jose Abreu and have several younger options at first, Brantley is just trying to be a team player.

“ If I can help the team out in any way, I’ll be available,” Brantley said. “It’s a lot of hard work. I’m learning a lot very quickly, but it’s all been going smoothly so far.”

Yordan slowed by hand injury

Yordan Alvarez, the Astros’ All-Star slugger, told reporters that he won’t be able to take batting practice in the first few days of spring training as his sore left hand that nagged him last season has flared up again, so he will rest it now before facing live pitching.