HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Jose Urquidy was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday with inflammation in his pitching shoulder.

Urquidy left Sunday’s start in the sixth inning after feeling discomfort in the shoulder.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said after Monday night’s game against San Francisco that Urquidy had inflammation in his shoulder and will be shut down indefinitely.

“He’ll be out a while,” Baker said.

Urquidy is 2-2 with a 5.20 ERA in six starts. He allowed three hits and two runs to get the win Sunday night against Philadelphia. In his previous start, he gave up seven hits and six runs over 2 2/3 innings.

Houston recalled right-hander Brandon Bielak from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Urquidy’s roster spot. Baker said Bielak would pitch out of the bullpen.