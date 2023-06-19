HOUSTON (KIAH) — The defending World Series Champions have spent the majority of the 2023 season in an unfamiliar spot — second place in their division.

After getting swept by the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend, the Astros find themselves in even more uncharted territory.

Houston is now in third place in the American League West, 5.5 games behind the Texas Rangers and one game back of the Los Angeles Angels.

“It wasn’t a very good weekend,” manager Dusty Baker said. “We made a few mistakes this weekend that cost us. And when you’re playing a hot club, if you give them opportunities, they capitalize on it.”

Perhaps a familiar face returning to Minute Maid Park will put pep in the Astros step.

Justin Verlander and his New York Mets teammates are in Houston for a three-game series starting Monday.

The three-time Cy Young winner and one of the top pitchers on the Astros 2017 and 2022 World Series Championship teams signed a huge free-agent deal with the Mets this past offseason.

Houston’s former ace is set to take the mound Tuesday night opposite Astros current ace Framber Valdez.

Monday’s series opener features another solid pitching matchup.

Verlander’s Mets rotation-mate and fellow three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer is scheduled to pitch against rookie Hunter Brown, who’s been solid in most of his 13 starts for the Astros this season.

First pitch for both games is 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s series finale is set to start at 1:10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.