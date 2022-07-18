HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros made three picks in the first three rounds of the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, using their top pick to get one of the top players in college baseball this year.

Outfielder Drew Gilbert was taken by the Astros with the 28th pick in the first round. Gilbert was one of the big bats in the University of Tennessee lineup this year, hitting .362 with 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 70 RBIs in 58 games for the Volunteers.

Gilbert was also a strong centerfielder for the Vols, being an all-Southeastern Conference first-team pick and was named to the All-SEC Defensive Team.

Houston got another outfielder with its next pick in the second round at No. 64 in Jacob Melton, who was the Pac-12 Player of Year while at Oregon State. Melton hit .360 with 22 doubles, four triples, 17 home runs and 83 RBIs.

The Astros feel both Gilbert and Melton bring power and speed to the team’s system.

Then with the 80th pick in a compensatory second-round pick, Houston took right-handed pitcher Andrew Taylor from Central Michigan University. Taylor pitched in 17 games in 2022 (15 starts), with a 3.21 ERA and 126 strikeouts.

Day 2 of the draft will begin at 1 p.m. and feature rounds 3-10.