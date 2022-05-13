MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luis Garcia and three relievers combined on a seven-hitter, Yordan Álvarez homered twice and Jeremy Peña capped a big day with three hits as the Houston Astros extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-0 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

Houston completed a three-game sweep. Before the regularly scheduled game, the teams completed a game suspended after three innings on Wednesday night due to severe weather.

Jose Altuve homered, doubled and drove in three runs in an 11-3 victory. Peña had two hits and drove in three runs in the first game.

The Astros have given up just 11 runs during the streak with five shutouts and a 0.90 ERA over that stretch.

Garcia (3-1) gave up five hits and two walks while striking out nine in five innings to win his second consecutive start. Josh Winder (2-1) to the loss.

Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez hits a two run home run against Minnesota Twins pitcher Josh Winder during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws to get Minnesota Twins Max Kepler out at first during the third inning of a baseball game, Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

The Astros led 5-1 after three innings on Wednesday night when the game was suspended due to heavy rain and lightning. Kyle Tucker homered for the Astros. Bryan Abreu (2-0) earned the victory in relief of José Urquidy, who gave up one run over three innings before the game was suspended. Abreu allowed one run and struck out four in two innings pitched.

Chris Archer (0-1) gave up four earned runs on five hits and three walks in three innings.