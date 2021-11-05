Astros to bring back Yuli Gurriel on club option

Houston Astros’ Yuli Gurriel hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning in Game 2 of baseball’s American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will be back with the team after they exercised their club option, paying the 2021 American League batting champion $8 million.

Gurriel tweeted out the news on Thursday night.

Happy and grateful to announce that I’ve been informed by the team, that I’ll be an Astro next season. I’ll be back in H-Town in ‘22. Let’s go get it! #ForTheH — Yulieski Gurriel (@el_yuly10) November 5, 2021

The Astros signed Gurriel before the 2021 season to a $7.5 million deal with an option for 2022. That came after Gurriel struggled at the plate in 2020.

But Yuli was strong in 2022, hitting .319, 15 points higher than the previous season to win the AL batting crown. He also hit 15 home runs and 81 runs batted in.

Houston Astros’ Yuli Gurriel reacts after striking out during the second inning in Game 3 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

In the postseason, Gurriel hit .311 (19-for-61) with a home run and 10 RBIs.

Getting Gurriel’s deal done means Houston general manager James Click can now have the flexibility to sign more free agents, including Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who became a free agent on Wednesday.