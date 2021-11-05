Astros to bring back Yuli Gurriel on club option

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel will be back with the team after they exercised their club option, paying the 2021 American League batting champion $8 million.
Gurriel tweeted out the news on Thursday night.
The Astros signed Gurriel before the 2021 season to a $7.5 million deal with an option for 2022. That came after Gurriel struggled at the plate in 2020.
But Yuli was strong in 2022, hitting .319, 15 points higher than the previous season to win the AL batting crown. He also hit 15 home runs and 81 runs batted in.
In the postseason, Gurriel hit .311 (19-for-61) with a home run and 10 RBIs.
Getting Gurriel’s deal done means Houston general manager James Click can now have the flexibility to sign more free agents, including Astros shortstop Carlos Correa, who became a free agent on Wednesday.
