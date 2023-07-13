NEW YORK (AP) — The Houston Astros and Colorado Rockies will play in Mexico City on April 27-28, Major League Baseball said Wednesday. The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants played the first regular-season games there this April 29-30.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Padres will play MLB’s first regular-season games in South Korea, opening next season in Seoul on March 20-21.

MLB will have three sets of international games next year. A two-game series in London on June 8-9 between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies was announced last month.

MLB also said the Boston Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays will play spring training games at Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, on March 9-10.

The international opener will be MLB’s ninth, following 1999 in Monterrey, Mexico; 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2019 in Tokyo; 2001 in San Juan, Puerto Rico; and 2014 in Sydney.