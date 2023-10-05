HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros now know their opponents in the American League Division Series, and it will include a familiar face.

It will be a sort-of homecoming for Carlos Correa, as the former Astros star will lead the Minnesota Twins to Minute Maid Park for a best-of-five Division Series beginning with Game 1 at 3:45 p.m.

Game 2 will be Sunday at 7 p.m., with Game 3 at Minneapolis at 3 p.m. Games 1 and 2 will be televised on FS1, with FOX picking up the coverage for Game 3.

Minnesota swept the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card Series with a 2-0 win in Game 2 on Wednesday. Sonny Gray pitched five effective innings and Carlos Correa contributed an RBI single and a quick-twitch tag off a pickoff throw from Gray that ended the fifth. The Twins advanced for the first time in 21 years.

Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa (4) hits an RBI single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fourth inning of Game 2 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa is hit by a pitch from Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jordan Romano during the eighth inning of Game 2 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Minnesota Twins pitcher Jhoan Duran, middle, celebrates with teammates after the Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Minnesota Twins players and staff celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of an AL wild-card baseball playoff series Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Correa is one of the Astros’ heroes that helped the franchise win three AL pennants in 2017, 2019 and 2021, including a World Series title in 2017. He hit 18 home runs in the postseason for Houston.

But Correa left Houston for Minnesota in 2022 and re-signed with the Twins earlier this year for $200 million. Now, he prepares to face his former club.

“They’ve got a great team, and so do we,” Correa said. “Everywhere you look, we’re ready.”

The Astros, the defending World Series champions, lost four of the six games they played against Minnesota this season, but the last time both teams faced each other was in May.

Houston will be trying to become the first team to repeat as MLB champions since the New York Yankees won three World Series titles in a row from 1998 to 2000.

The two teams have met in the postseason before in 2020, when the Astros swept the Twins in a wild-card series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.