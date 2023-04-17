HOUSTON (KIAH) — Self-inflicted wounds doomed the Astros Sunday night as two costly errors led to seven unearned runs in a 9-1 loss to the Rangers.

A miscue by shortstop Jeremy Pena did the most damage.

First baseman Jose Abreu couldn’t dig out his short-hopped throw in the seventh inning.

The extra out allowed the Rangers to put up a six-spot including a grand slam by second baseman Marcus Semien.

“It’s disappointing,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said. “They scored seven unearned runs. Tonight, we didn’t play very well. We made some mistakes.”

The loss cost the Astros the first series of the year against the Rangers in the Silver Boot Series.

It was the first time since July of 2018 that Texas had won a series in Houston.

The Astros won Saturday behind seven scoreless innings from starting pitcher Hunter Brown.

They dropped the first game of the series Friday despite solo home runs by Yordan Alvarez and Martin Maldonado.

Toronto comes to town Monday to begin a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The Blue Jays sit in second place in the American League East Division with a 10-6 record.

The Astros’ 7-9 record is good for fourth in the American League West right now, two-and-a-half games behind the Rangers.