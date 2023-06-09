HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Astros will host two Play Ball events to for Play Ball weekend at the Astros Youth Academy. The first Play Ball event with Astros Youth Academy participants will take place on Friday, June 9 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The second event will take place on Saturday, June 10 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with athletes from Special Olympics Texas.

Play Ball Weekend, June 9-11, is a MLB initiative to celebrate the game and encourage kids to play ball.

Friday’s event will take place in conjunction with the Astros Youth Academy summer camp on field two at the Academy. Activities will include recreational baseball games with staff and kids.

Saturday’s event with Special Olympics Texas will also take place and the Astros Youth Academy and will include fun activities and recreational baseball games and drills with staff and kids.