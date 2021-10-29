Astros to host World Series watch parties at Minute Maid Park for Games 3-5

Fans cheer before Game 2 of baseball’s World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Instead of paying over $1,000 for a ticket, Astros fans can watch the World Series at Minute Maid Park for only $1 this week to root for the home team against the Atlanta Braves.

But it will be while the Astros are in Atlanta.

Minute Maid Park will host a World Series Watch Party for Games 3-5 of the Fall Classic as the Astros and Braves face each other at Truist Park in Atlanta. Admission to the party is a $1 voucher, with all proceeds going to the Astros Foundation.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. for all three games. The North and South Diamond Lots near the ballpark will be open for parking, which will cost $10.

Also, there will be a pregame Street Fest outside the ballpark where fans can enjoy live music, food trucks, yard games, unique photo opportunities with the For The H themed container mural and mobile murals, along with much more before heading into Minute Maid Park to watch the Astros on the videoboard. Orbit and the Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will also be a part of the fun.

Fans can enter the Watch Parties through the South Home Plate, Left Field and Center Field Gates beginning two hours before first pitch. Seating is general admission in the lower bowl and proceeds made from ticket sales will benefit The Astros Foundation. Concession stands in the stadium will be open for food and beverage purchase during the watch parties.

For more information on the Astros Postseason Watch Parties, and to buy the $1 vouchers, visit www.astros.com/watchparty.