HOUSTON (CW39) — The Houston Astros continued to make deals as the trade deadline draws near, trading starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi to the Atlanta Braves for left-handed relief pitcher Will Smith, the team announced Tuesday.

Smith has a 4.38 ERA this season with 41 strikeouts and five saves for the Braves this season, but he was strong in last season’s postseason, holding teams scoreless in his 11 innings of work for six saves in Atlanta’s World Series title run.

Houston brings in a lefty reliever that can become another option as a closer with Ryan Pressley, who has been strong, but a bit inconsistent as the team’s main closer.

To bring Smith in, the Astros parted with Odorizzi, who was 4-3 with a 3.75 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 12 starts. With pitchers Cristian Javier and Luis Garcia having strong seasons, Odorizzi became available for a trade.

This was the third trade in a 24-hour period for the Astros, as they have acquired first baseman/outfielder Trey Mancini from Baltimore in a three-way trade with Tampa Bay, and getting catcher Christian Vazquez from Boston.