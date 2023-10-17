HOUSTON (KIAH) — That success as an away team needs to be on display over the next several days as the American League Championship Series shifts to the Rangers home ballpark, Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Those Rangers struck for four runs in the top of the first inning in ALCS Game 2 Tuesday afternoon, and they held on for a 5-4 win despite a valiant comeback effort by the Astros.

Two solo home runs from Yordan Alvarez and one from Alex Bregman along with an RBI double by Michael Brantley weren’t enough to get past the early deficit.

Starting pitcher Framber Valdez allowed all five Ranger runs in the loss, but the bullpen kept the game close with five relievers tossing six and a third scoreless innings.

“Our bullpen did outstanding job,” Astros manager Dusty Baker said after the game. “We just couldn’t push across that tying or winning run. Yordan — he had a great game. And, you know, we just came up short.”

Game 3 of the ALCS is Wednesday at Globe Life Field with a start time of 7:03 p.m.

It’s the same start time there for Game 4 on Thursday.

The Astros must win at least one of those contests to force a Game Five which would also be in Arlington on Friday.

If the Astros win two or more games on the Rangers’ home field, the series comes back to Houston with Games 6 and — if necessary — Game 7 at Minute Maid Park on Sunday and Monday.