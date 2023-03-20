HOUSTON (KIAH) — Want a little bling with your Astros pride? Now you can have just that.

The Houston Astros will host a “Gold Rush” retail even this coming Wednesday, starting at midnight.

Fans will have first opportunity to purchase exclusive Astros gold merchandise at the Union Station Team Store in Minute Maid Park.

The special gold items are part of the gold program from New Era and Nike, commemorating the 2022 Astros World Series championship.

HOUSTON, TX – MARCH 09: Houston Astros Gold Program assets at Minute Maid Park March 09, 2023 in Houston, TX. (Photo by Evan Triplett/Houston Astros)

The Astros will wear the Gold program jerseys on Opening Day, Thursday, March 30 and on Ring Day on Friday, March 31, both games against the Chicago White Sox.

The Astros Union Station Team Store will host several special activities throughout the Gold Rush event, with multiple photo opportunities, including one with the 2017 and 2022 World Series Trophies. A DJ, Astros mascot Orbit and the Astros Coca-Cola Shooting Stars will also be a part of the festivities. Aramark will serve breakfast for patrons from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., or while supplies last.

For more information on the Astros Gold Rush retail event, please visit www.astros.com/gold.