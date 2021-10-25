Astros’ Valdez to start Game 1 of World Series vs. Braves

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez will start for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves.
Manager Dusty Baker announced that Valdez would get the nod Tuesday but said the team has not decided on a starter for Wednesday’s Game 2.
Valdez will oppose Charlie Morton, who pitched for Houston from 2017-18. Morton was the winning pitcher in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series.
Astros ace Lance McCullers Jr. is still trying to work his way back from a muscle strain in his right arm. General manager James Click wouldn’t rule out McCullers pitching in the World Series.
Thank you for visiting CW39.com. Every weekday morning, join us for NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC from 6-10AM. Plus, “Houston Happens” every morning at 9:30AM.
Latest videos, No Wait Weather, NO WAIT TRAFFIC, and news.
FOLLOW CW39 HOUSTON ON Twitch, TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube
Join us every night from 9-10pm for your news at 9PM.
- Child’s skeleton, 3 abandoned siblings found in west Houston apartment, sheriff saysA child’s skeletal remains and three other children who appeared to have been abandoned were found in a Houston apartment on Sunday, authorities said.
- Search underway for missing 17-year-old teenTexas EquuSearch says 17-year-old Zoe Templeton mysteriously disappeared last Sunday.
- Houston Happens – Meet Houston Astros’ biggest fan, World Series Week and forecast, celebrate holidays with ‘Frozen’, and moreHOUSTON (KIAH) – It’s World Series week and Houston Happens has got ya covered! Host Maggie Flecknoe is joined live in studio by Houston Astros’ biggest fan, Maanav Gupta. Meet the 18-year-old who has his own sports talk show and even got to meet Jose Altuve for his birthday! We also have the World Series […]
- World Series weather for games 1 and 2 in HoustonA strong cold front arrives in Houston between games 1 and 2 of the World Series.
- Houston Weather | Dense Fog Advisory for local countiesHOUSTON (KIAH) – Harris County is under a Dense Fog Advisory. That goes until 9:00 AM so we’re going to see some pockets of patchy dense fog. You can see generally the farther north you go, the less fog there is, but out near Katy there’s a station reporting a near 0 visibility right now. Sienna, Pearland, […]