HOUSTON (KIAH) — Both the Houston Astros and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Wednesday. As of now, the Astros have 32 wins and 22 losses. Here’s a recap of the games this week, so far, in photos:

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve celebrates after hitting a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros’ Yordan Alvarez (44) reacts after being hit by a pitch thrown by Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Lopez during the eighth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa flips his bat after striking out during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Minnesota Twins’ Royce Lewis hits an RBI single against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning of baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Minnesota Twins’ Ryan Jeffers (27) celebrates with third base coach Tommy Watkins after hitting a home run against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers, left, and relief pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) celebrate after a baseball game against the Houston Astros Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. The Twins won 7-5 in 10 innings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan throws against the Houston Astros during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman (2) and Jose Abreu (79) celebrate the home run by Bregman against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Astros starting pitcher Brandon Bielak throws against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick collects high fives in the dugout after his two run home run against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Astros’ Corey Julks (9) and Chas McCormick (20) celebrate at home plate after they both scored on the two run home run by McCormick against the Minnesota Twins during the second inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Home plate umpire Jerry Layne, left, stands next to Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vazquez, right, as Layne shoos away Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron from the dugout after he was ejected during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Astros catcher Cesar Salazar, front, fields the infield grounder by Minnesota Twins Carlos Correa (4) to first base in front of pitcher Brandon Bielak during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Houston. Correa was safe on the play. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Minnesota Twins’ Royce Lewis (23) slides to score on an RBI single by Christian Vasquez during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, right, turns a double play over Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena, left, to end the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick (20) right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) celebrate their 5-1 win over the Minnesota Twins in the top of the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, left, turns a double play in front of Minnesota Twins runner Carlos Correa (4) during the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Astros closing pitcher Rafael Montero reacts after striking out Minnesota Twins’ Joey Gallo to win 5-1 in the top of the ninth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Minnesota Twins’ Royce Lewis watches his three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Minnesota Twins’ Willi Castro (50) scores as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado reaches to tag him during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve throws to first while trying to turn a double play against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. Minnesota Twins’ Ryan Jeffers was out at second and Willi Castro was safe at first. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman reacts after hitting a pop out to end the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray throws against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, left, leaps to avoid Minnesota Twins’ Alex Kirilloff (19) while turning a double play during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. Minnesota Twins’ Royce Lewis was out at first and Kirilloff was out at second. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve hits a grand slam against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

