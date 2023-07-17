HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you like dramatic baseball, the last three nights in Los Angeles were for you.

The Astros first series after the All-Star break featured seven ties and 10 lead changes.

The teams combined for 32 runs in the seventh inning or later.

ESPN reports that’s the most late inning runs in a three-game series since 2012.

Friday’s affair saw the Angels replacing two-way sensation Shohei Ohtani on the mound before he could record an out in the sixth.

The Astros took the lead for good that inning, won the game 7-5, and dealt Ohtani his fifth loss of the season.

But his presence at the plate was felt in the next two games.

On Saturday, the Astros built a six-run lead heading into the bottom of the seventh only to see the Angels score six to tie it.

Houston was up three in the bottom of the ninth, but again the Angels tied it thanks in part to a solo home run by Ohtani.

Los Angeles won game two of the series with a walk-off error in the bottom of the tenth.

Astros shortstop Grae Kessinger, playing in only his second Major League Baseball game, threw wide of first trying to turn an inning-ending double play, allowing the winning run to score.

Houston got their payback Sunday night.

The Astros trailed 7-5 going into the ninth inning but rallied for four runs including back-to-back home runs by Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker.

Ohtani went deep in the bottom of the ninth to add yet more drama to the thrilling series, but his solo shot only made the score 9-8 in Houston’s favor.

With two on and two out, a — you guessed it — dramatic diving catch by Tucker ended the game and a series win for the Astros.

The win kept Houston three games back of Texas in the American League West Division after the Rangers won in comeback fashion themselves over the Cleveland Guardians.

They’re set to host two of the best teams in baseball this week with the Tampa Bay Rays coming to Arlington for three games and then the Los Angeles Dodgers for a weekend set.

The Astros meanwhile will be on the road, but they’re playing two of the worst teams in baseball.

First it’s two games in Colorado with the Rockies who are in last place in the National League West Division.

Then it’s four in Oakland with the A’s who have the MLB’s worst record.

That discrepancy in strength of schedule favors the Astros, so the standings could look a lot different when the Rangers come to Houston for three games at Minute Maid Park starting July 24.