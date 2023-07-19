HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is ready to start his rehab assignment with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys after an illness took him out of action for a few days.

Alvarez is in the lineup for the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate in Wednesday’s game against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Constellation Field. Houston right-hander José Urquidy will also make his second start in his rehab assignment for Sugar Land.

Alvarez will be rehabbing after suffering a right oblique injury back on June 8. He’s hitting .277 with 17 home runs and 55 RBIs. This will be Yordan’s first visit to Sugar Land, he played with the Round Rock Express when they were the Astros’ Triple-A affiliate.

In his first start on Friday, Urquidy threw 32 pitches, 22 for strikes, giving up two unearned runs on just one hit with a walk and two strikeouts in two innings of work in the Space Cowboys’ 5-4 loss to El Paso.

Sugar Land will face Albuquerque for the rest of the week at home, while the Astros wrap up a two-game series at Colorado on Wednesday before heading to Oakland for a four-game series on Thursday.