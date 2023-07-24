The Houston Astros have played 100 games in the 162-game 2022 Major League Baseball regular season

HOUSTON (KIAH) — There are 62 games remaining in the 2023 regular season for the Houston Astros, so to call a three-game series in late July “pivotal” may seem trivial.

It’s not.

The Astros have become accustomed to making the playoffs by winning the American League West Division, but they’re currently in second place, three games behind the Texas Rangers.

It’s those Rangers who come to town Monday to start a three-game series at Minute Maid Park.

The defending World Series champions can claim a tie for the division lead with a sweep of the Rangers, and doing so could strike a psychological blow to a team that hasn’t sniffed the playoffs in years.

The Astros enter the series off a three to two win over the Athletics in Oakland Sunday.

The win saw role players Mauricio Dubon and Yainer Diaz hit solo home runs, but bigger bats are nearing their return to the lineup.

Oblique injuries have sidelined fan-favorites Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez, but at least one of them is nearing his return to the lineup.

Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports that Alvarez will be with the Astros at Minute Maid tonight following a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

It’s unclear when Altuve will be back with the big-league squad, but mlb.com reports that he did take batting practice Tuesday.