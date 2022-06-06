HOUSTON (KIAH) — The 2017 World Series championship banner outside of Minute Maid Park has gone missing.

The banner that represents the Houston Astros’ world championship in the plaza near the ballpark was reportedly pulled off of the pole near the area where the team’s other banners are.

The team said that they are investigating the matter but are not planning to release any surveillance video that could determine what happened to the banner.

While Astros fans and the city of Houston celebrate the championship, other baseball fans are unhappy with the team after it was discovered the team used technology to help tip batters on upcoming pitches in a system that was called cheating.