Throughout its 60-year history, the Houston Astros have had several great players throughout the years. But which team has the best duo?

Obviously, baseball is a team sport, where you need big efforts from many players to succeed, especially the 2017 Astros squad, which won a World Series title. But which Astros team had the best output by a hitter and pitcher in the same season?

While it’s not quite the same as the NBA, where one standout duo can take a team from the cellar to playoff contention, it’s not uncommon for an outstanding season from a pitcher and position player duo to add 20 wins or more, according to Baseball Reference’s wins above replacement player metric. The number is designed to illustrate the difference between a star player and the type of player that would be considered “replacement level”—that is, one who could be easily signed as a midseason free agent or called up from the minor leagues.

The following is a list of the top pitcher/position player duos in Houston Astros history. Using wins above replacement, Stacker compiled a list of the seasons in franchise history that had a pitcher and hitter with the most combined value. Note that, for the purpose of capturing and examining the game’s “modern era”, only seasons after 1969 were used for this list.

#10. 1973 Houston Astros

– Cesar Cedeno: 7.4 WAR (#7 position player in 1973)

– Dave Roberts: 5.1 WAR (#18 pitcher in 1973)

– Total: 12.5 WAR

#9. 1982 Houston Astros

– Dickie Thon: 6.1 WAR (#15 position player in 1982)

– Joe Niekro: 6.8 WAR (#4 pitcher in 1982)

– Total: 12.9 WAR

#8. 1972 Houston Astros

– Cesar Cedeno: 8 WAR (#5 position player in 1972)

– Don Wilson: 4.9 WAR (#21 pitcher in 1972)

– Total: 12.9 WAR

#7. 1986 Houston Astros

– Kevin Bass: 5.2 WAR (#17 position player in 1986)

– Mike Scott: 8.4 WAR (#3 pitcher in 1986)

– Total: 13.6 WAR

#6. 2005 Houston Astros

– Morgan Ensberg: 6.3 WAR (#10 position player in 2005)

– Roger Clemens: 7.8 WAR (#1 pitcher in 2005)

– Total: 14.1 WAR

Houston Astros’ Morgan Ensberg, right, is congratulated by his teammate Roger Clemens, right, after getting Los Angeles Dodgers’ Mike Edwards out at first base in the second inning at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2005. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

#5. 1999 Houston Astros

– Jeff Bagwell: 7.4 WAR (#3 position player in 1999)

– Mike Hampton: 6.7 WAR (#3 pitcher in 1999)

– Total: 14.1 WAR

#4. 2018 Houston Astros

– Alex Bregman: 7.9 WAR (#3 position player in 2018)

– Justin Verlander: 6.3 WAR (#7 pitcher in 2018)

– Total: 14.2 WAR

#3. 1997 Houston Astros

– Craig Biggio: 9.4 WAR (#2 position player in 1997)

– Darryl Kile: 5.4 WAR (#14 pitcher in 1997)

– Total: 14.8 WAR

#2. 1969 Houston Astros

– Jim Wynn: 7.1 WAR (#9 position player in 1969)

– Larry Dierker: 8.7 WAR (#2 pitcher in 1969)

– Total: 15.8 WAR

#1. 2019 Houston Astros

– Alex Bregman: 8.9 WAR (#1 position player in 2019)

– Justin Verlander: 7.4 WAR (#3 pitcher in 2019)

– Total: 16.3 WAR