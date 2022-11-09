HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros have released two players to be free agents. The team is also releasing health updates on two of the team’s most popular players.

Mancini and Smith now free agents

The Houston Astros have declined their mutual option on 1B Trey Mancini and their club option on LHP Will Smith. Both Mancini and Smith have become free agents. The announcement was made by Astros General Manager James Click.

Mancini, 30, was a 2022 trade deadline acquisition by Houston and ended up appearing in 51 games for the club in the regular season and another eight games in the postseason. He had his postseason moment in Game 5 of the World Series, picking an inning-ending grounder at first base, after coming on defensively after an injury to 1B Yuli Gurriel. Mancini also started Game 6 of the World Series at first base, going 1×3.

Smith, 33, was also a trade deadline acquisition by the Astros and went on to make 24 regular season relief appearances in Houston, posting a 3.27 ERA (8ER/22IP).

With the removal of Mancini and Smith from the roster, the Astros now have 34 players on their 40-man roster.

Bregman and Maldonado health updates

In addition to today’s roster news, the Astros also have health updates on 3B Alex Bregman and C Martín Maldonado.

Bregman, 28, sustained a fractured left index finger on a slide into 2nd base in the 8th inning of Game 6 of the World Series. He remained in the game defensively in the 9th and was at third base when the final out of the World Series was recorded. Bregman will not require surgery.

Maldonado, 36, played through a sports hernia this season. He still started 11 of the Astros 13 games in the postseason and was behind the plate when the final out of the World Series was recorded. Maldonado will undergo a procedure to correct his sports hernia.