Tonight’s party starts during first pitch at 7:09 p.m. at one of the resorts newest venues, the LandShark Bar & Grill.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. reacts after he got Chicago White Sox’s Adam Engel to ground out to end the top of the fifth inning in Game 1 of a baseball American League Division Series Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (KIAH) –  Houston is full of sports bars and restaurants to watch the Astros in the World Series. Here are a couple more options for you and your friends to choose from.

Before the Houston Astros ‘Stros head to Atlanta, the Margaritaville Lake Resort is inviting you to its World Series Watch party.  

Wednesday’s party started during first pitch at 7:09 p.m. at one of the resorts newest venues, the LandShark Bar & Grill.  

If you missed that, the resort says you won’t miss a minute of the action with the game multiple TVs and a 135” high-definition projection screen!

The party won’t stop after the Astros head to Georgia.  The resort will continue celebrating at the Boathouse Bar & Lounge on Friday, Oct. 29th and Saturday, Oct. 30th at 7:09 p.m. The Margaritaville Lake Resort is located on 600 Margaritaville Parkway in Montgomery, TX..

Bovine & Barkley

The venue at 416 Main St., in downtown Houston is hosting happy hour specials and invites the public to stay for the game. Seating is limited so get there early. Register here to attend on Oct. 29, 30 at 7 p.m..

