HOUSTON (KIAH) The Astros have signed manager Dusty Baker to a one-year contract for the 2023 season, Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane announced today. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Baker helped lead the Astros to a historic 2022 season which was culminated by capturing the second World Series championship in franchise history. With a 106-56 mark in the regular season, the Astros registered the best record in the American League and the second-best record in franchise history, en route to their second straight AL West title. In the postseason, the Astros were 11-2 overall, including a combined 7-0 in the American League Division Series and American League Championship Series. In the World Series, the Astros rallied from a 2-1 deficit, tallying three straight wins to defeat the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

DUSTY BAKER JR.’S RECORD RUN IN HOUSTON

Baker has had a remarkable run in his three seasons in Houston. In his first season in 2020, despite a rash of injuries, the Astros advanced to the ALCS, falling one win shy of reaching the World Series. In 2021, Houston won the AL pennant before being defeated in the World Series by the Atlanta Braves in six games. This season, Baker helped lead Houston to the finish line, winning the World Series championship.

One of the strengths of the Astros this season was the bullpen, which Baker helped manage to the best ERA (2.80) in a full season in franchise history. The bullpen’s ERA was also the best in the Majors in 2023.

In his three seasons as Astros manager, Baker has a combined record of 230-154 (.599) in the regular season, which is tops on the AL in that span. In the postseason, Baker is 28-14 (.667), giving him, by far, the best playoff winning percentage in franchise history. His 28 postseason wins in just three seasons are tied for the most in franchise history. Former manager AJ Hinch was 28-20 in the postseason in his five seasons at the helm.

Overall in his three seasons as Astros manager, Baker has led his club to three postseason appearances, two division titles, three trips to the ALCS or further, two AL pennants and a World Series title.

DUSTY BAKER JR. MILESTONES

The 2023 season featured more milestones for Baker in what was his 25th season as a manager. When the Astros defeated Seattle, 4-0 on May 3, he became the 12th manager in MLB history to reach 2,000 career wins (and the first African-American manager to do so). By season’s end, his 2,093 career regular season wins placed him 9th all-time in MLB history. Additionally, his 51 career postseason wins rank fourth all-time behind Hall of Famers Joe Torre, Bobby Cox and Tony LaRussa.

With 106 wins in 2023, Baker also became just the fourth manager ever to amass 100 wins in a season in both leagues, joining Hall of Famers Sparky Anderson, Whitey Herzog and LaRussa.