HOUSTON (KIAH) — New video posted by MLB of last night’s game is making headlines this morning. The game against the Minnesota Twins was in the bottom of the third inning when Umpire Jerry Layne got in shortstop Jeremy Peña’s face for about four seconds.

Then you could see Astros’ Alex Cintron, hitting coach for the team, shouting and pointing from the dugout. Cintron was reportedly ejected after his reaction to the umpire’s strike call.

Here are a few images of Peña in action!

Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, right, turns a double play over Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena, left, to end the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena runs up the first base line against the Minnesota Twins during the 10th inning of a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena watches his two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Oakland Athletics third baseman Jace Peterson (6) throws out Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena at first base during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena, right, is congratulated by Yordan Alvarez (44) after hitting a two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena celebrates after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Saturday, May 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena after hitting a two-run home run during a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Minnesota Twins’ Carlos Correa (4) and Houston Astros’ Jeremy Pena meet in the outfield before a baseball game Monday, May 29, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)