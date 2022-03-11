HOUSTON (KIAH) — As the Major League Baseball lockout has ended, now begins what many will call a frenzy of a free agency period, with all eyes on Carlos Correa.

The longtime Houston Astros shortstop is one of many unsigned free agents that will have to find a home in the next couple of weeks as spring training will immediately start as teams begin preparing for the 2022 season.

The Astros are still in the mix to try to resign Correa, but the question is if the team wants to outbid several teams with more money to keep the shortstop who a key part of the Astros’ 2017 championship squad.

Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year and a two-time All-Star, was considered the top player on the market entering the offseason and is certain to get the biggest deal of the players left this spring. The 27-year-old batted .279 with 26 homers, 92 RBIs and an .850 OPS for Houston in 2021, perhaps shaking some concerns about his durability by playing 148 games — his first time with at least 111 since 2016.

Two targets loom for Correa — Corey Seager’s $325 million, 10-year deal was the biggest signed this offseason, and Francisco Lindor’s $341 million, 10-year contract with the Mets is the record payday for a shortstop.

Correa is looking for a deep-pocketed team in need of infield help. Conveniently, the New York Yankees top the list of clubs without a shortstop.

New York general manager Brian Cashman has heaped praise on Correa, saying in November that negative fan reaction tied to Houston’s sign-stealing scandal was “not going to enter my calculus” and that Correa was “clearly not afraid.”

Other teams showing interest in Correa include the Chicago Cubs and the Boston Red Sox. Some believe the Cubs are among the favorites to sign the shortstop.

Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant are among 138 free agents set to resume looking for a spot after a freeze on roster transactions lifts with the signing of baseball’s new labor deal.

Teams combined to commit $1.4 billion to free agents in the hours before the lockout began Dec. 2. Expect another rapid-fire game of musical chairs now that it’s over.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.