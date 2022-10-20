HOUSTON (AP) — A man who tried to get got close to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was caught by police, but not before getting close to the player.

#Astros 2B Jose Altuve talks about his interaction with a fan that ran on the field during the #ALCS and gave him a hug.



He also talked about the big Game 2 win. pic.twitter.com/43iyhUhHdQ — CW39 (@CW39Houston) October 21, 2022

Bryan Abreu pitched a scoreless eighth. Ryan Pressly walked one in a scoreless ninth, striking out three for his second save of the series.

Then there was a slight delay before Pressly threw his first pitch after a fan got on the field and appeared to try and hug Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and take a selfie with him. Security and police officers quickly descended on the man and pulled him away from Altuve before wrestling him to the ground, handcuffing him and escorting him off the field.

Security remove a fan on the field in between the eighth and ninth innings in Game 2 of baseball’s American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)