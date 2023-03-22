HOUSTON (KIAH) — There’s a gold rush going on at Minute Maid Park Wednesday morning.

The doors of the Union Station Team Store at the Houston Astros’ ballpark opened at midnight to fans who want to get their hands on some special merchandise.

It’s the Gold Rush collection, celebrating the Astros’ 2022 World Series championship.

For 24 straight hours, the store will be open selling jerseys and other Astros gear that has gold features, fit for World Series champions. The team will wear the Gold Rush jerseys on Opening Day, Thursday, March 30, and on Ring Day on Friday, March 31.

Some fans spent hours in line, trying to become the first to get their hands on the Gold Rush gear.

The good news is that Astros fans can still get the Gold Rush gear at the store Wednesday morning, with breakfast being served until 8 a.m. or until supplies last. The team mascot, Orbit, and the Shooting Stars dance team will also make an appearance at the store.

Fans can also take their pictures with the 2017 and 2022 World Series trophies.

For more information on the event, go to Astros.com/gold.