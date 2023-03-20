HOUSTON (KIAH) The echoes of the “woos” still reverberate around Minute Maid Park, but now the man at the root of that Rick Flair-esque salutation is hanging up his cleats.

Former Astro Josh Reddick announced his retirement Saturday on his Instagram after 12 years of big league play.

He spent four years with the Astros including being a part of the club’s first World Series championship in 2017.

The 36 year old thanked all of the teams he played for along with his agent and family.

He also had a special message for Astros fans.

“Y’all welcomed me from Game 1 and helped me develop a staple of my career with the Woo! Movement,” Reddick wrote in his Instagram post. “Being able to hear that every night by so many fans made me feel so special and pumped me up on a nightly basis. You all have treated my little family better than I could have ever asked for and Houston has become HOME for us because of the amazing four years we experienced with the Astros.”