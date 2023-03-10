HOUSTON (KIAH) — Yuli Gurriel, one of the longtime Houston Astros players, is moving on.

Gurriel has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Miami Marlins, the team announced on Friday.

Yuli was a key part of the Astros’ two World Series championship teams in 2017 and in 2022 as the starting first baseman and designated hitter. The Astros thanked Gurriel for his contributions on social media.

Gurriel has been with the Astros for the last seven seasons, hitting .296 from 2017 to 2019, then struggled in 2020 with a .232 average, but bounced back with a .319 average in 2021, good enough to win the American League batting title.

But in 2022, Gurriel, at 38 years old, struggled again, hitting only .242 with eight home runs and 53 RBIs.

When the Astros signed free agent Jose Abreu from the Chicago White Sox, it made Gurriel’s return to Houston very doubtful. And Gurriel began talking with Miami about a possible deal.

With Gurriel’s departure, the only two members of the Astros’ 2017 World Series championship team still with the club are Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman.