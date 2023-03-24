HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros have named Framber Valdez as their starter for Opening Day for the second straight season, the team announced on Friday.

The left-handed pitcher will make his second straight season-opening start on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. He won last season’s Opening Day start by throwing 6.2 innings in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels, when he gave up just two hits and struck out six batters.

Valdez looks to become the third left-handed Astro pitcher to make back-to-back Opening Day starts, joining Dallas Keuchel in 2015-17 and Dave Roberts in 1973-74.