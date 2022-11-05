HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros won the World Series 4-1 against the Philadelphia Phillies in Houston tonight. Here are a few moment on the field as they prepared for the big 2022 World Series win.
PHOTOS BY KIAH
by: Rachel Estrada
