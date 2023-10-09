HOUSTON (KIAH) — Love your Houston Astros? SO DO WE! So why not gather around and watch the American League Division Series altogether in one place? The Houston Astros formally invites fans to watch the series in one place. Here are details for the Houston Astros official watch parties for the ALDS Game 3 and Game 4. Go Astros!!

Tuesday, Oct. 10 – ALDS Game 3 Watch Party – 3:07 p.m. CT

Join the Astros for a Watch Party at Karbach Brewing Co., for the ALDS Game 3 in Minneapolis on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The Watch Party will begin thirty minutes before first pitch and will feature Orbit, the Shooting Stars, Astros prizes, Astros postseason gear for sale and more.

Karbach Brewing Co.

2032 Karbach St, Houston, TX 77092

Wednesday, Oct. 11 – ALDS Game 4 Watch Party – 1:07 p.m. CT (if necessary)

The Astros will host a Watch Party at Karbach Brewing Co. for the if-necessary ALDS Game 4 in Minneapolis on Wednesday, Oct. 11. The Watch Party will begin thirty minutes before first pitch and will feature Orbit, the Shooting Stars, prize wheel, Astros postseason gear for sale and more.

Karbach Brewing Co.

2032 Karbach St, Houston, TX 77092