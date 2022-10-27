HOUSTON (KIAH) The Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Games One and Two of the 2022 World Series presented by Capital One at Minute Maid Park on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29. Saturday’s game one is set for 7:03 p.m. CT and game two on Wednesday is also at 7:03 p.m. CST.

The Astros Team Store at Union Station has extended postseason hours, open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on non-gamedays.

On gamedays, the store will open at 9 a.m. and will close four hours before that game’s first pitch time.

On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Union Station Team Store will have special hours from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m..

We had an early look at some of the gear available and posted it on Instagram.