LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn’t yet reached a new deal to return to the World Series champions — a curious situation, but not one he or his fellow GMs had much interest in discussing at their meetings this week.

Click didn’t answer Tuesday when asked at a Las Vegas Strip resort whether he would accept a one-year deal.

His colleagues were hesitant to wade into Click’s future, saying they were concentrating on their clubs.

“He’s had a great year,” New York Mets GM Bill Eppler said. “I’ve known James a long time. I have a lot of respect for him, but I’m kind of internally focused right now.”

Los Angeles Dodgers first-year GM Brandon Gomes played for the Tampa Bay Rays from 2011-15 when Click was in the organization. Click was the Rays’ vice president of baseball operations his final three seasons before Houston hired him in 2020.

“He’s a great person, and obviously they had a ton of success this year and years past,” Gomes said.

Farhan Zaidi, the San Francisco Giants’ president of baseball operations, said he wasn’t familiar enough with the Astros’ situation to comment specifically on that.

“But obviously he did a great job,” Zaidi said. “He did a great job in Tampa when he was there, and he’s really thought of highly by his peers, including myself.”

That includes Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos.

“I’m a big James fan,” Anthopoulos said. “He’s awesome. Candidly, when you get to the GM meetings, you’re so focused on your own stuff.”

Earlier in the day, Astros owner Jim Crane was at a news conference in Houston to announce that manager Dusty Baker had a one-year contact for next season.

As for Click, Crane said: “We’re in discussions and when he gets back, we’ll complete those discussions.”

The GMs gathered for the second day Wednesday. The meetings end Thursday.