HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros are World Series bound once again!

They swept away the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series and have won AL the pennant for the second year in the row and for the fourth time in last six years.

For those looking for Astros World Series merchandise, there’s a few places that are selling them right now.

The Astros Team Store at Union Station is open now, selling World Series merch all day long until 11:30 p.m. Also, the team will hold a World Series Clinch Party on Monday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. outside Union Station at Minute Maid Park. The party will include unique photo opportunities, a D.J., food trucks, a caricature artist, balloon artist, face painter and more.

A couple of local stores are also selling Astros World Series gear, including all 32 Academy Sports and Outdoors stores in the Houston area. All of them immediately reopened Sunday night after the final out to begin selling official Houston Astros American League championship locker room apparel.

And those die-hard Astros fans immediately started lining up.

The apparel is available online as well at academy.com.

Also select Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in the greater Houston area will open early on Monday morning to offer fans an assortment of American League Championship gear.

Fans are highly encouraged to get their gear via the Contactless Curbside Pickup service. American League Championship gear will be available online following the win, and customers can order for in-store or curbside pickup within two hours after the game.