HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros hosts the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday in Game 1 of the World Series. First pitch is at 7:03 p.m. local time.

SERIES SCHEDULE: Game 2 is Saturday at Minute Maid Park, just like Game 1. The series then shifts to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4 on Monday and Tuesday. Game 5 will also be in Philly on Wednesday. All games are scheduled to start at 7:03 p.m. CST.

BACK IN THE MAIN EVENT: The Astros are playing in their fifth World Series in club history (2005, 2017, 2019, 2021-22). They’ve reached the World Series in four of the last six seasons, becoming just one of five teams in the Divisional Era (since 1969) to do so. Also, they are the first team to win the AL pennant in consecutive seasons since the 2014-15 Royals.

REMATCH 42 YEARS IN THE MAKING: The Astros and Phillies do have some postseason history, as they faced off against each other in the 1980 National League Championship Series, a five-game series that went the distance in favor of the Phils. it was a heartbreaker in Houston as the loss eliminated the Astros from their first postseason appearance in franchise history.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Phillies: Aaron Nola (11-13, 3.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 235 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts).

Game 2 starter for Philadelphia will be Zach Wheeler (1-1, 1.78 ERA). The Astros have yet to name their Game 2 starter.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 38 doubles, 23 home runs and 93 RBI while hitting .259 for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel is 13-for-39 with two home runs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 70 extra base hits (21 doubles, three triples and 46 home runs). Bryce Harper is 18-for-40 with six doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 9-1, .251 batting average, 1.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs.

Phillies: 8-2, .245 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs.

INJURIES: Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

Phillies: Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Appel: 60-Day IL (elbow), Simon Muzziotti: 60-Day IL (knee), Corey Knebel: 60-Day IL (lat), Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (biceps), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder).

FAN INFORMATION: There will be street closures around Minute Maid Park. Closures are planned along Congress and Texas Avenues as well as La Branch, Preston, Jackson, Crawford and Hamilton Streets.

World Series ticket holders can take the train to the game for free. METRO is making service

adjustments to accommodate more passengers on the Red, Green and Purple lines. Visit www.ridemetro.org/astros to get current service information. Riders can also sign up for real-time text alerts on METRO’s website.

A special postseason Street Fest will begin starting three hours before games one and two. Fans must have a game ticket to attend Street Fest, which includes live music, food trucks, inflatables, games and more. For more information on Street Fest, visit Astros.com/streetfest. Fans are also encouraged to wear orange to both games.

For Game 1: All fans in attendance will receive a Rally Towel presented by Capital One. Street Fest will open to all fans with a game ticket beginning at 4 p.m., three hours before first pitch.

Our nation’s colors will be delivered by the Joint Forces Color Guard, while the National Anthem will be sung by six-time Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and Black Pumas co-founder Eric Burton.

In honor of the Astros’ celebration of 60 years of professional baseball in Houston, legendary Astros outfielder, 2022 Astros Hall of Fame inductee and key contributor in the 1980 NLCS vs. the Philadelphia Phillies, Terry Puhl, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

Houston native, U.S. Olympic gold medalist, the most decorated female gymnast in history, Simone Biles, will have the Play Ballcall.

For Game 2: All fans in attendance will receive a Rally Towel presented by Capital One. Street Fest will open to all fans with a game ticket beginning at 4 p.m., three hours before first pitch.

In honor of Navy Week, the U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard will present our nation’s colors. The National Anthem will be sung by Grammy, ACM, CMA, AMA and Emmy Award-winning country music group Little Big Town.

As the Astros continue to celebrate 60 years of professional baseball in Houston, Hall of Famer Craig Biggio will throw the ceremonial first pitch to fellow Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell.

Legendary Houston rapper Bun B will have the Play Ball call.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.