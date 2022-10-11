Weather forecast for games one and two of the 2022 ALDS in Houston.

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s gameday for the Houston Astros as they begin their sixth straight postseason run, starting off with a familiar opponent.

The Astros start their postseason run against the Seattle Mariners today in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park.

FIRST PITCH: 2:37 p.m. local time.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GAME?: The game will be televised on TBS and streamed on MLB.TV.

THE REST OF THE SCHEDULE: Game 2 is Thursday at 2:37 p.m. before the series shifts to the Pacific Northwest on Saturday. That game has not yet been scheduled.

HOW THEY FINISHED: Houston finished with a record of 106-56, 16 games ahead of Seattle for first in the AL West. The Mariners were 90-72.

Seattle advanced to the ALDS by sweeping the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card round, including an incredible 9-8 comeback win in Game 2 after trailing 8-1 for most of the game.

HEAD-TO-HEAD: The teams meet Tuesday for the 20th time this season. The Astros lead the season series 12-7.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Veteran ace Justin Verlander will take the mound and pitch for the Astros, who has been outstanding this season, with an 18-4 record and a miniscule 1.75 ERA.

For Seattle, right-hander Logan Gilbert (13-6, 3.20 ERA) will take the hill.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 29 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-31 with a double, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Eugenio Suarez leads the Mariners with 57 extra base hits (24 doubles, two triples and 31 home runs). Mitch Haniger is 10-for-33 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .282 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs.

Mariners: 8-2, .270 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs.

FAN INFORMATION: Standing room only tickets are available for both games one and two of the ALDS against the Mariners. Fans can purchase tickets online at Astros.com/postseason.

A special postseason Street Fest will begin starting three hours before games one and two. Fans must have a game ticket to attend Street Fest, which includes live music, food trucks, inflatables, games and more. For more information on Street Fest, visit Astros.com/streetfest.

Fans are also encouraged to wear orange to both Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS.

WHO’S THROWING OUT THE FIRST PITCH?: Astros Hall of Famer Jose Cruz will throw out the first pitch for Game 1.