HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros are looking for a commanding 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series if it can get a Game 2 win on Thursday against the Seattle Mariners at home in Minute Maid Park.

FIRST PITCH: 2:37 p.m. Central Standard Time.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GAME? The game will be televised on TBS and streamed on MLB.TV.

THE REST OF THE SCHEDULE: Game 3 in Seattle is scheduled to take place on Saturday at 3:07 p.m. CST. If there is a Game 4, it will be on Sunday at 2:07 p.m. CST.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Seattle’s Luis Castillo will oppose Houston’s Framber Valdez.

Castillo was 8-6 with a 2.99 ERA in 25 starts between the Reds and Mariners this season. He didn’t face the Astros this season. His last game against Houston came in 2019 with the Reds, when he allowed two hits and two runs while walking six in six innings.

Valdez won a career-high 17 games this season to rank second in the AL behind teammate Justin Verlander.

He had 25 straight quality starts from April 25 to Sept. 18 to set the MLB record for most consecutive in a single season. His 31 starts were a career-high and his 2.82 ERA ranks second-lowest of his career and sixth in the AL.

It will be the ninth career postseason start for Valdez and his 10th appearance in the playoffs.

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners square off in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Astros lead the series 1-0.

Houston has a 55-26 record in home games and a 106-56 record overall. The Astros have gone 66-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Seattle is 90-72 overall and 44-37 on the road. The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .390.

The teams meet Thursday for the 21st time this season. The Astros lead the season series 13-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yordan Alvarez has 37 home runs, 78 walks and 97 RBI while hitting .306 for the Astros. Jeremy Pena is 11-for-33 with a triple, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Julio Rodriguez ranks second on the Mariners with a .282 batting average, and has 24 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 40 walks and 74 RBI. Ty France is 11-for-36 with five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .279 batting average, 2.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .273 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

FAN INFORMATION: Standing room only tickets are available for Game 2. Fans can purchase tickets online at Astros.com/postseason.

A special postseason Street Fest will begin starting three hours before Game 2 at 11:30 a.m. Fans must have a game ticket to attend Street Fest, which includes live music, food trucks, inflatables, games and more. For more information on Street Fest, visit Astros.com/streetfest.

Fans are also encouraged to wear orange to Game 2 of the ALDS. All fans in attendance will receive a Rally Towel, provided by Reliant.

The roof of Minute Maid Park will be closed.

The national anthem will be sung by Kaylise Irizarry and the colors will be presented by the Houston Police Color Guard. Class of 2022 inductee into the Astros Hall of Fame, Terry Puhl, will throw out a ceremonial first pitch. The “Play Ball” call will come from the Geto Boys – Scarface and Willie D.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.