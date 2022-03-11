HOUSTON (KIAH) — After news broke Thursday about Major League Baseball and the players’ union voting to end the lockout, salvaging 162-game season. Houston Astros players took to social media to express their exciting and eager return to the field.

Alex Bregman posted on Instagram “Big thank you to my team for an unbelievable productive offseason program. It begins!” He tagged teammates in the post.

Bregman tagged Astros videographer @willtstout, who tagged team players working out and getting pumped and eager to get back out on the field. Video includes snippets of the players practicing on Rice field to get ready for when the time comes. “Trying to stay close to spring training type atmosphere” with Bregman saying “boys on lockout, but we gotta get it in.”

Support the team in Instagram:

@abreg_1

@trevv4

@kramerrobertson

@defish23

@korey.lee25

@strauberry_shortstop

@sloc_strength

@justin.galvan1

Houston Astros Orbit, mascot of the team writing “😤LET’S GOOOOO😤” retweeting a post by the Houston Astros “This year, we’re aiming for the pinnacle. We’re ready to #LevelUp.”

The Astros will immediately begin spring training down in Palm Beach, Fla., where the team’s minor-league players have already been preparing for the season.

Houston will open the 2022 season on the road, with Opening Day now scheduled for Thursday, April 7, when the Astros face the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim for a four-game series.

The Astros will stay on the road the next week, with a two-game series at Arizona and a three-game weekend series at Seattle.

The home opener for the Astros will be on Monday, April 18, when they host the Angels at 7:10 p.m. at Minute Maid Park to start a three-game series against Los Angeles and a six-game homestand.