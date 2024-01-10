HOUSTON (KIAH) — On Jan. 10, the Houston Astros announced start times for their 2024 regular season.

Starting series vs. Yankees in New York on March 28 …

GAME 1

The Astros will begin the 2024 season at home with a four-game series against the New York Yankees, starting with Opening Day at 3:10 p.m. (CST) on Thursday, March 28.

It will be the third time Houston will begin a season against the Yankees and the second time at Minute Maid Park. The Astros are 2-0 on Opening Day against the Bronx Bombers, winning 6-2 in 2014 at home and 5-2 in 2016 on the road.

GAME 2-4 vs. Yankees

Game two of the series against the Yankees is set for 7:10 p.m. CT on Friday, March 29. Game three against the Yankees on Saturday, March 30 will be at 6:15 p.m. CT and televised nationally on FOX. The series finale on Sunday, March 31 is set for 1:10 p.m. CT.

Astros vs. Rangers series starts in Arlington on April 5 …

The Astros will face the rival Texas Rangers for the first time since game seven of the 2023 ALCS in a four-game series in Arlington, April 5-8. Game one of that series is set for 7:05 p.m. CT, game two at 6:05 p.m. CT and game three on Sunday, April 7 will be at 6:10 p.m. CT, the Astros first appearance of the year on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball. The series concludes with a 7:05 p.m. CT game on Monday, April 8.

Silver Boot series showdown continues at MMP April 12 …

The battle for the Silver Boot in the Lone Star Series against cross-state rival Texas Rangers will continue at Minute Maid Park in a three-game series, April 12-14. Game two of the series on Saturday, April 13 will be televised nationally on FS1 at 3:05 p.m. CT.

Astros in MLB World tour in Mexico in late April…

The Astros will participate in the MLB World Tour in 2024, playing a two-game set against the Colorado Rockies, April 27-28, in Mexico City, Mexico. The ballclub last played internationally in 2019 against the Los Angeles Angels in Monterrey, Mexico and previously played an exhibition series against San Diego in Mexico City in 2016. Game one against the Rockies on April 27 is set for 5:05 p.m. CT and game two on April 28 is set for 3:05 p.m. CT, which will be televised on ESPN.

2024 marks the second year with the new schedule format of playing every other Major League club in a single season. The Astros will host 22 different teams at Minute Maid Park in 2024, which includes eight National League clubs and all 14 other American League clubs.

Tickets

Individual single game tickets will be available at a later date. The best way to guarantee access to all games at Minute Maid Park in 2024, including marquee matchups, is to purchase season tickets. For more information on tickets, visit astros.com/tickets.