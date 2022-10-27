HOUSTON (KIAH) The Astros will hold watch parties at Minute Maid Park for World Series road games 3, 4 and 5. The stadium will open at 5 p.m. for each of the 7:03 p.m. CST first pitch games. Fans can watch the games on the big screen and enjoy festivities around the ballpark. To access the watch parties, fans will have to purchase a $1 voucher for entrance, with all proceeds going to the Astros Foundation. For more information and to claim your voucher, visit astros.com/watchparty.

Here at home, the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Games One and Two of the 2022 World Series presented by Capital One at Minute Maid Park on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29. Saturday’s game one is set for 7:03 p.m. CST and game two on Wednesday is also at 7:03 p.m. CST.