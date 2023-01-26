HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros have named longtime baseball executive Dana Brown as their new general manager on Thursday.

Brown has been with three major league teams in the last 22 years and has helped build teams that have had playoff success.

He replaces James Click, whose one-year contract was not renewed despite building the Astros to become a World Series champion in 2022.

“We are excited to have Dana join our organization,” Astros owner and chairman Jim Crane stated. “He brings championship caliber experience to our team and is the right fit for us to continue to deliver a winning franchise on and off the field. We welcome Dana and his family to the Astros family.”

Brown’s most recent stint with the Atlanta Braves as their vice president of scouting. He helped the Braves build a solid farm system that helped them become World Series champions in 2021.

With the Braves, Brown oversaw several successful drafts in which the Braves selected impact players such as outfielder Michael Harris, right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider and infielder Vaughn Grissom. In 2022, Harris earned National League Rookie of the Year honors while Strider finished second.

Prior to joining the Braves, Brown spent nine seasons (2010-18) with the Toronto Blue Jays as a special assistant to the general manager. In that span, the Blue Jays earned an American League East Division title in 2015 and a Wild Card berth in 2016. The postseason appearance in 2015 was the first for the Blue Jays since 1993.

Before his stint in Toronto, Brown served as the Director of Scouting for the Nationals/Expos franchise for nine seasons (2001-09). During his tenure, the Nationals/Expos would draft over 40 players that would go on to appear in the Major Leages. Seven players drafted in that span would earn All-Star status, including Ian Desmond, Stephen Strasburg and Ryan Zimmerman.

Brown’s career also includes an eight-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates, where he served as their area scouting supervisor and east coast cross checker.