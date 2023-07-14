HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros are still battling for a playoff spot in 2023, but the newly released 2024 schedule has a lot of interesting matchups for fans to think about until next year.

The Astros will open the season with a seven-game homestand, during which they will host the New York Yankees, March 28-31 and Toronto Blue Jays, April 1-3.

The Astros will begin the 2024 season with a four-game series against the New York Yankees, starting with Opening Day on Thursday, March 28, which marks the third time Houston will begin a season vs. the Yankees, second time at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will participate in the MLB World Tour in 2024, playing a two-game setagainst the Colorado Rockies, April 27-28, in Mexico City, Mexico. The ballclub last played internationally in 2019 against the Los Angeles Angels in Monterrey, Mexico and previously played an exhibition series against San Diego in Mexico City in 2016.

The 2024 schedule will also result in several attractive NL opponents visiting Minute Maid Park. The Atlanta Braves will visit Houston, April 15-17, their first time since winning the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros will welcome the St. Louis Cardinals for three games, June 3-5, the first time since 2016. The Milwaukee Brewers return to Houston for the first time since 2019, May 17-19.

The Astros will also host NL foe Los Angeles Dodgers, July 26-28. The other NL clubs the Astros will host in 2024 include the Marlins, Pirates, Rockies and Diamondbacks.

In addition to all AL opponents, the 2024 Astros schedule will feature NL road series vs. the Nationals, Cubs, Rockies, Giants, Mets, Phillies, Reds and Padres. The three-game road series at the Cubs, April 23-25, will be the first time the Astros have visited Wrigley Field since 2013. The road trip to Philadelphia, Aug. 26-28, is the first regular-season trip to the City of Brotherly Love since 2017 and first since the 2022 World Series.