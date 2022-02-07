HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Astros will celebrate its 60th season in Major League Baseball, and the team will wear a patch to celebrate the anniversary.

The team announced on Monday that they will have special patches that will be on uniforms and hats for the 2022 season.

“We are so excited to celebrate 60 years of Astros baseball in 2022,” said Anita Seghal, Astros Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communication. “Our club has a rich history here in our home of Houston and we can’t wait to celebrate and highlight all those accomplishments with our fans throughout this historic milestone season.”

The franchise began on April 10, 1962, as the Houston Colt .45s took on the Chicago Cubs in the first regular-season game. The Colts won, 11-2. The team changed their name to Astros as the team played its first season in the Astrodome.

In addition to donning the 60th anniversary patches, the club will also celebrate its history and 60 seasons in Houston throughout the season, including special Flashback Friday games.