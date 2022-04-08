HOUSTON (AP) — All-Star closer Ryan Pressly has signed a $30 million, two-year contract to stay with the Houston Astros.

The deal covers the 2023-24 seasons and has a vesting option for 2025.

Pressly, who was named to his second All-Star Game last season, had a career-best 2.25 ERA in 64 appearances and had a career-high 26 saves in 28 opportunities.

In the postseason, Pressly had a 0.93 ERA with 14 strikeouts in six games.

The 33-year-old Pressly joined the Astros in July 2018 in a trade with the Twins. Since then, he’s had a 2.21 ERA in 168 appearances with 43 saves and 214 strikeouts.