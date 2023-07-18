HOUSTON (KIAH) – The White House announced Tuesday that the Houston Astros will make their visit to honor their 2022 World Series championship on Monday, August 7.

That is a scheduled off day, during the Astros’ 2023 season.

The tradition of world champion baseball teams visiting the White House and meeting with the President spans almost a century. The 1924 Washington Senators are believed to be the first World Series championship team to visit the White House.

The Astros last visited the White House in March of 2018 following their 2017 World Series title win.