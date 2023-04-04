HOUSTON (KIAH) Hot dogs are often the snack of choice when at a baseball game. At Minute Maid Park, you can get one anytime, but on Tuesday’s, you can get a hot dog for just ONE dollar through out baseball season here in Houston.

There are a lot of food options for ballpark goers. However, for home games, head to Sections 113, 129, 156, & 427 for your opportunity to take advantage of the $1 special Tuesday nights.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

There are also quite a few other options Traditional ballpark fare: regular hot dogs, Crawford Bock + Cheddar Cheese sausages, nachos, pretzels, and loaded footlong hot dogs.