HOUSTON (KIAH) With all the proceeds benefitting the Astros Foundation, visit the Astros Memorabilia Tables located right behind Insperity Club at section 120 inside Minute Maid Park.

Open for the entirety of every Astros home postseason game and watch party, fans can purchase one-of-a-kind bats, baseballs, photos, artwork and more signed by current Astros and Astros greats.

Other items signed by Houston rappers are also available, along with special fundraising items with all the proceeds also going to the Astros Foundation.

The Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Games One and Two of the 2022 World Series presented by Capital One at Minute Maid Park on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 28-29. Saturday’s game one is set for 7:03 p.m. CST and game two on Wednesday is also at 7:03 p.m. CST.